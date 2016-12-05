Worksop Rotarians present their annual awards

Worksop Rotary held their annual awards event at the Lion Hotel in Worksop and presented nine awards to people and organisations who have continued to make a difference to other people’s lives in and around Worksop and Bassetlaw.

Recipients were: James Clarke (Worksop’s Got Talent) for fighting blindness, Bassetlaw Branch of Parkinson’s UK, Worksop & District Stroke Club, Joel – The Complete Package, Oasis Community Church Centre, Worksop & District Pensioners Association, Bassetlaw Mind, The Crossing Church and Aurora Wellbeing Centres

Representatives of the organisations joined Rotary members for a meal followed by the presentations

Guests were Coun Jim Anderson and his wife and Rotary District Governor Colin Gill and his wife.