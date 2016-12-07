Worksop motorists promised brighter future as Millhouse Roundabout lights switched on

Traffic signals have been switched on as the A57 Millhouse Roundabout improvements in Worksop reach their conclusion- after a delay of almost two months.

The £2.4m works, which began in mid-February, form part of a major investment project by Nottinghamshire County Council who say the key road network route has “major economic potential”.

Works were scheduled to end in October but sparked fury among motorists when they carried through to this month due to “engineering challenges”.

Neil Hodgson, head of consultancy for Via East Midlands, which is managing highways services on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “The A57 Millhouse Roundabout is a major roundabout on a key route in Worksop and this has been a complex project.

“We have encountered many engineering challenges over recent months as construction work has progressed.

“We wish to take this opportunity to thank motorists and Worksop residents for their patience.

“Hopefully we can all agree it looks good and the major investment in this important road junction will help to pave the way for several anticipated developments in the area.”

Council chiefs say that benefits motorists can look forward to as a result of the scheme are reduced congestion and improved journey times.

They added that a number of improvement sites have been identified after the works and work is ongoing to secure future funding specifically along the A57, “potentially unlocking land development”.