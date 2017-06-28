Worksop man fled from cops after second no-insurance drive

A Worksop man who fled from police when he was spotted driving without insurance for the second time has been banned, a court heard.

Zion Smith, 19, swerved when he saw a police vehicle while turning his silver van off Byron Way, on to Milton Drive, where he lives, on November 26, last year.

“He was asked to get into the police car but he ran off,” said Donna Fawcett, prosecuting.

“The officer shouted after him that he would be reported. He made no reply and continued to run away.”

Smith admitted driving without insurance when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday. He had been convicted for the same offence, committed on October 19, 2016, the day before, after a trial.

Jamie Ratcliffe, mitigating, said Smith recently lost a steady job with the council on the bins, but had always worked.

He said: “He is quite a determined young man. A ban will not deter him from applying for an HGV licence.”

Smith was fined £180 for the first offence and £120 for the second, along with a £30 victim surcharge and £170 costs.

He was given six points on his licence for the first offence and eight for the second.

Becoming what is called a “totter”, Smith was banned from driving for six months.