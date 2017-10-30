Worksop man booted mum’s car after cig barney with brother

A frustrated Worksop man who damaged his mum’s car after rowing with his elder brother over a cigarette, ended up in hospital and getting the sack from his job, a court heard.

Alex Johnson caused £345 of damage to the Honda Civic, on October 12, with two kicks, after he was thrown out of his Raines Avenue home.

Johnson, 22, admitted criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Michael Little, mitigating, said the brothers had been to the pub, but fell out when Alex asked for a cigarette.

“They went home and it began to escalate,” Mr Little said. “Things started to get nasty.

“He was banging on the door. His brother was laughing at him and making comments.

“He took his frustration out on an object.”

Alex was punched in the eye and taken to hospital, and then to police custody, which meant he missed a shift and was sacked from his bricklaying job.

He is hoping to start a plastering job next week, added Mr Little.

Johnson was fined £80, and must pay £85 court costs and £345 compensation.