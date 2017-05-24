Worksop food firm tastes success at ‘sandwich Oscars’

A Worksop food manufacturer has scooped triple honours at the sandwich world’s equivalent of the Oscars for the second year running.

Solway Foods, bsed at Manton Wood Enterprise Park, enjoyed a huge night at the annual Sammies awards in London on Thursday, May 11.

Martin with his winning design.

Development chef Martin Willsher won beat off stiff competition from the industry’s finest to win the overall title for British Sandwich Designer of the Year 2017, while Solway was named Manufacturer of the Year.

Company spokesman James Faulkner said: “This is our equivalent of winning best picture at the Oscars and I’m really proud of our team at Solway.

“This award recognises the hard work of all our colleagues at Manton Wood and their efforts to consistently improve the quality and safety of our sandwiches.”

Martin, who has been a chef with parent company 2 Sisters for three years, also won category prizes for his tuna and St Clements duck sandwich creations.

The real food heroes at Manton Wood.

He said: “I was truly shocked and surprised to be selected as a category winner again let alone the overall winner.”

Prior to becoming a development chef, Martin worked in fine dining restaurants and he now works across the whole Solway product range from pizza to sushi, sandwiches and naan bread.

The manufacturing award was secured in recognition of the business that had introduced the most impressive and effective initiatives to improve food quality and safety.

Martin added: “We’ve got a great team of development chefs in our meal solutions team who are always striving to innovate and create something magical to make every meal moment special.”

The Sammies competition is run by the British Sandwich & Food to Go Association.

Head judge Theo Randall said: “We had an amazing selection of ingredients and fantastic sandwiches.

“We saw some really amazing innovation and what I noticed most of all was that we’re going back to the classics.”

For more details, see http://awards.sandwich.org.uk.