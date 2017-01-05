Worksop families welcome Christmas and New Year’s Day babies

Four Worksop families had double to celebrate during Christmas and New Year as they welcomed new arrivals.

Two bundles of joy were born at Bassetlaw Hopsital on Christmas Day- the first being little Eliza Baker to parents Georgia Burgess-Hall and Daniel Baker, of Langold, at 7:57pm.

Claire Oldfield of North Anston with her New Year's Day baby son, Ryder Mark Cotton.

“Over the moon” Gemma Banks and Patrick Richmond, of Shireoaks, also welcomed their daughter, Alice, at 8:53pm.

On New Year’s Day, baby Ryder was born to “delighted” parents Claire Oldfield and Scott Cotton, of North Anston, at 4:44am.

Twins Jake and Jack later arrived to parents Claire Hawksworth and John Storey at 1.46pm and 2.29pm.

Claire Hawksworth with Jake, and dad, John Storey with Jack, their New Year's Day arrivals who are pictured with their little sister Ella.

Langold mum, Georgia Burgess-Hall with her baby, Eliza Grace Baker, who was the first baby born on Christmas Day.

Christmas Day baby Alice Richmond with her parents, Gemma Banks and Patrick Richmond at their Shireoaks home.