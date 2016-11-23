Worksop: Everything you need to know about this year’s Christmas Lights switch-on

Worksop residents will be wrapping up warm on Saturday (November 26) before flocking in their hundreds to this year’s Christmas Lights switch-on.

This year’s festive event is set to be better than ever, with activities, competitions and entertainment planned throughout the day at both Old Market Square and the Priory Shopping Centre.

TOWN CENTRE

Entertainment will wow across four stages in Worksop town centre, with the main event taking part in Old Market Square outside the Town Hall.

Along with performances from local theatre and dance groups, kicking off at 12pm, there will be a Santa’s Grotto, funfair and Christmas Market for visitors to enjoy.

Coffee shops along Bridge Street will be staying open to provide a warm place to enjoy a hot drink and festive snack, and the night will be rounded off with a spectacular fireworks display and after switch-on party.

Philip Jackson, chair of the Worksop Business Forum, said: “This year’s light switch on day is full of entertainment starting at 12pm and carrying through until 7pm.

“We have big stage entertainment on the square and three mini stages on Bridge Sreet and Bridge Place- including Blindside, SteelPantastic, a magician, Zumba and more.

“Our Christmas market offers mulled wine and minced pies along with an array of Christmas gifts.

“A visit to Santa’s Grotto is a must with activities and face painting while youngsters queue to meet him.

“All council car parks are free from 2pm to help you enjoy your day.”

Councillor Jim Anderson, chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “This year’s switch-on promises to be another fantastic event with entertainment and attractions for all the family.

“I’m very much looking forward to being part of the day and seeing as many people as possible join us in this celebration, which will be a very special countdown to Christmas.

“I’d especially like to thank the Worksop Business Forum and many other volunteers and partner organisations who have worked extremely hard to ensure that this event is a great success.”

PRIORY SHOPPING CENTRE

At the Priory Shopping Centre, a much-loved Coronation Street star is set to swap the Cobbles for the Priory to switch on the centre’s Christmas lights this Saturday.

Bruce Jones, who played Les Battersby, will be turning on the Priory Christmas Lights at 4:30pm.

The day will be filled with plenty of fun festive activities starting at 3pm where shoppers will have the chance to win a £200 shopping spree around the centre.

The build up to Christmas has already begun at the Priory with the opening of two popular seasonal shops.

The Christmas Shop has opened offering a collection of Christmas decorations, ornaments and gift wrapping essentials.

A second shop has opened especially for the run-up to Christmas too, as a Help For Heroes Christmas store has opened in the unit opposite the Ministry of Design.

The shop will be open seven days a week, selling Help For Heroes branded merchandise and clothing, all raising money to help servicemen and women who have been wounded or injured in the line of duty.

To celebrate the opening, the Help For Heroes bears will also be at the Christmas light switch on, alongside Bruce.

David Aunins, centre manager of the Priory, said: “Les Battersby is such an iconic soap character so we are delighted to have him as our special guest this year to turn on our Christmas lights.

“There will be fun for all the family all afternoon and a great festive buzz, so make sure you don’t miss out on t the chance o get in the Christmas spirit- as well as the chance to win a £200 shopping spree.”

THE SWITCH-ON SCHEDULE

2:15pm: Meet characters from Frozen on the Cockney Rebel Stage

4.00pm: DJ Crystal Open Mic Karaoke on the No.73 Stage

4.30pm; Priory Shopping Centre light switch-on with special guest Bruce Jones

5.00pm: Civic Ceremony

5.30pm: Light switch-on at Old Market Square with special guest and competiton winner

5.45pm: Fireworks display

For a full schedule of events, visit: http://www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/news-and-events/events/family-events/worksop-christmas-lights.aspx