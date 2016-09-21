Worksop: Eileen celebrates reaching 100th birthday milestone

Cake, presents and messages of goodwill from the Queen were shared at a Worksop resident’s 100th birthday this week.

Eileen Hicking, who turned 100 on Tuesday, celebrated the milestone with a fun-filled party for family, friends and staff at Victoria Care Home.

Eileen Hicking who turned 100 years old at the Victoria Care Home in Worksop on Tuesday.

Her daughter, Mal Richardson, said the day was “absolutely wonderful” and enjoyed by all who attended.

She added: “My mum was delighted to receive her telegram the Queen, and also enjoyed a cake in the shape of a big 100.

“She is usually asleep but was happy and alert during the party. She was so funny and cheerful, just like she used to be.”

Eileen was born in Birmingham in 1916 but relocated to Woodsetts, near Worksop, in the 1990s.

One hundred year old Eileen Hicking is surrounded by her family during her birthday celebration at the Victoria Care Home in Worksop on Tuesday. From left, are grandaughter Louise Sutton, great grandson Jude Sutton, daughters Elaine Henderson and Mal Richardson, great grandaughter Madeleine Sutton and Colin Barratt.

Mal said she had a “fantastic time” living there and was well-loved by villagers and members of St. Joseph’s Church, who still come to visit her.

Mal went on: “We’d like to thank everyone involved in making my mum’s day extra special.”

