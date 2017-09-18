Worksop driver swerved after birthday party drinks

A Worksop woman was seen swerving across the road after downing two glasses of wine, a court heard.

Katarine Dycka’s green Vauxhall Corsa was seen driving erratically by police officers on Retford Road, just after midnight, on September 3.

A test revealed she had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Dycka, 18, of Carlton Avenue, admitted driving with excess alcohol, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

David Verity, mitigating, said the Wetherspoons barmaid, of previous good character, denied swerving on the night, but accepted drinking the wine at a 21st birthday party.

She was banned for 12 months, but offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 91 days, if completed before April 2018.

She was fined £230 and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.