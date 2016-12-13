Worksop dad stole toys for Christmas

A Worksop dad-of-four who stole toys from Matalan for his children on the spur of the moment has been fined, a court ruled.

Stevie Richardson, 35, of Ely Close, admitted two counts of theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 8.

He stole the toys, worth £52, from the store on Eastgate, on November 9, and 14 tins of biscuits, worth £140, from M&S, in the Priory shopping centre, on November 25.

David Verity, mitigating, said he had a long record of offending but his last offence was 12 months ago.

“He has tackled a serious drug problem and has been free of heroin for a long time.”

He went into Matalan, not intending to steal, but decided to steal the toys for his four children, who are aged between 14 weeks and six years, said Mr Verity.

Richardson acted as a lookout when his brother stole the biscuits from M&S. Although they were recovered, they could not be re-sold, the court heard.

Richardson was ordered to pay £70 compensation and fined £40.

He was given a 12 month community order with 15 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.