Worksop could be getting a fancy new cocktail bar

Speculation that a new cocktail bar could be opening on Bridge Place in Worksop has been confirmed.

Planning documents reveal that a business owner is in talks to take over a vacant unit at 4 Bridge Place and transform the site into a cocktail, wine and coffee bar.

Not many details are currently known about the proposed development at the unit, which was formerly used as a hairdressing salon and is located opposite the Corner House pub.

But according to the planning documents, available to view on the Bassetlaw District Council website, the cocktail bar will be named the “Fat Cats Surf Shack.”

The Guardian have contacted the company managing the application, Bassetlaw Design Services, for comment.