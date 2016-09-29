Worksop coffee shop ranked best in Nottinghamshire

Celebrations are underway at Worksop’s Piccolo Espresso Bar after it was named Nottinghamshire’s “best coffee shop” by travel website TripAdvisor.

With 126 “excellent” reviews left on the website, hardworking staff at the Bridge Street store can officially say they work for the county’s finest coffee shop.

The business, which has held TripAdvisor’s certificate of excellence for three years, was also voted as one of the best places to eat in Worksop.

Tony Brammer, who co-owns the premises with his wife Gail, said: “It’s excellent news.

“The great thing about TripAdvisor is we have no control or influence over it, so the feedback from customers on there is entirely unbiased.

“And fortunately it seems to be very positive feedback.

“We’ve been open for five years now and have held the TripAdvisor’s certificate of excellence for three years.

“But to be voted the best coffee shop in the entire county is also fantastic.

“We really appreciate it and would like to thank our customers for taking the time to leave a review.”

The coffee shop scored highly with customers for its “best coffee this side of Italy”, friendly atmosphere and selection of cakes.

One contributor wrote: “Absolutely amazing coffee, sourced by an owner who loves his craft.”

“ Better by far than any franchise.”

Another contributer posted: “My last review rated the quality of the coffee equal to that you find in Italy.

“ I would like to suggest that Piccolo Espresso Bar does it even better.

“If you like good coffee then this is the place for you.”

For more information on Piccolo visit www.piccoloespresso.co.uk or call 07980005393.