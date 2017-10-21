Worksop club members show their support for Macmillan

Stanley Street Sports & Social Club in Worksop held a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support and raised £450.

Elva Robinson and Sue Hobson, from the club, presented the cheque to representatives from Macmillan.

In addition, Stacy Smalley, of MacMillan nurses, was also presented with a knitted Macmillan nurse doll by Sue Hobson.

For more information on supporting Macmillan, visit their website at www.macmillan.org.uk. Picture: Michael Conroy