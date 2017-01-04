Worksop charity shop bags £25,500 for wounded heroes

Military veterans’ charity Help for Heroes raised an “amazing” £25,500 with a pop-up shop in Worksop over the Christmas period.

It was the fourth year running that charity volunteers had taken over retail space in the Priory Shopping Centre, and once again shoppers demonstrated their support.

Help for Heroes’ regional manager Tony Eaton said: “Thank you again to the amazing generosity of the Bassetlaw public, all those who made a donation or a purchase from the shop—and to the Priory centre manager and staff for all their help and support.”

Many neighbouring shops and members of the public also supplied prizes for a raffle.

Help for Heroes supports wounded, injured and sick service personnel.