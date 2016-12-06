Worksop charity HOPE will benefit from Co-op’s £140k grocery donation

Worksop homelessness charity Hope Community Services will benefit from a donation of £140,000 worth of groceries from Lincolnshire Co-op Group.

The groceries will be split across 14 homelessness charities in the region, including Hope, which is based on Queen Street.

Products given away include 720 cans of baked beans, 1,080 packets of rice pudding, 900 tins of vegetable soup, 1,360 shower gels, 600 boxes of tissues and 1,200 bottles of washing up liquid.

Hope’s chief executive, Alan Diggles, said: “We’re so grateful for the donation – it’s going to make a huge difference to us.”

Lincolnshire Co-op’s community manager Sam Turner said: “It’s one of the simplest comforts we have – a place to call home.

!And yet hundreds of people across our area are struggling to find one. It’s a very vulnerable situation to be in.

“We’re excited to be raising funds for amazing charities which are working with homeless people and raising awareness of the issues surrounding homelessness.”