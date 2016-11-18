WORKSOP: CCTV appeal after unprovoked attack leaves victim with serious head injury

Police have released images of three people they want to speak to in connection with an assault in Worksop.

Two people were injured, one of them sustaining a serious head injury following the unprovoked attack in the Victoria Square area at around 3.30am on Saturday 15 October.

Call police if you can help with the investigation.

If you recognise the two men and a woman in the photos or have any information that can help please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting 121 of 15 October.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.