Two cars crashed in Worksop last night and two people were freed and hospitalised.

A crew from Worksop attended the road traffic collision on Retford Road last night, Wednesday, June 28 at 6.43pm.

A Notts fire service spokesman said: “Two cars collided following a collision. Two people were extricated and taken to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Service.”

The fire crew left the scen at 7.12pm