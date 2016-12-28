Worksop business helping Northbridge pupils stay visible and safe this winter

The Worksop branch of Gibbs & Dandy has donated 60 high-visibility vests to Norbridge Academy to help keep children safe this winter.

The builders’ merchant, located on Claylands Avenue, presented the fluorescent vests to the school to promote road safety and good visibility during the winter months.

Dave Lee, branch manager, said: “As the local builders’ merchant for Worksop, and as an established local business, we support a number of community initiatives and projects.

“We decided to launch this one because it’s a simple but effective way to help youngsters stay safe when they’re out walking.

“At this time of the year, and with winter drawing in, the days are becoming darker and it can be harder for motorists to see children.

“These vests will help ensure children are seen and remain safe.”

George Huthart, from Norbridge Academy, said: “We’re very grateful to Gibbs & Dandy for its kind donation.

“The safety of our pupils is of paramount important to us and these vests will allow them to be visible to vehicles during outings and school trips.”