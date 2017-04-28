Worksop apprentices have a clear vision for the future

Three apprentice opticians from Worksop have graduated from the Specsavers apprenticeship scheme.

Ben Twible, Ellen Durdy and Sienna Pressley, all aged 20, graduated from the scheme in March.

Their certificates were presented to them by Paul Marshall, joint managing director for UK and Ireland at a Specsavers manager’s seminar in Birmingham.

Their apprenticeships lasted for one year and they each worked in a variety of roles, being fully trained in all areas of the store including contact lenses, receptions and collections.

When asked about their experience, Ellen said: “It was a great opportunity.

“At times the pressure was high, but I was helped along the way by the supportive team at Worksop.”

Sienna added: “I would recommend an apprenticeship at Specsavers to anyone who is interested in eyecare.”

All three of the graduates have since been taken on at the Worksop store becoming optical assistants.

They are currently carrying out further training to prepare themselves for their future responsibilities.

