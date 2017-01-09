Worksop actor Steven Elder talks about upcoming role in BBC thriller- and missing home

A Worksop actor has spoken of his upcoming role in a BBC thiller- and how the London life has left him yearning for the small Nottinghamshire town he grew up in.

The son of a Worksop coal miner-turned-landlord, Steven Elder lived out his childhood days above the Gateford Hotel pub on Gateford Road, which has since been demolished.

He attended Valley School, and it was always intended he would get a “proper job”.

It wasn’t until he moved to London to study English at Queen Mary’s College and began performing in Shakespeare plays there that he decided to “give acting a go”.

After landing roles in Coronation Street, Lost, Versailles and Vera, Steven makes his latest on-screen appearance as a scientist in “Apple Tree Yard”- starring alongside Emily Watson in the four-part thriller.

He said: “Apple Tree Yard has a fantastic plot with so many twists and turns. I don’t want to give anything away, I’m hoping people will tune in when it airs later this month.

“It’s a production I was thrilled to be a part of, and Emily Watson is a class act as well as a lovely person to work with.

“I’m lucky that I get to make my living as an actor- I definitely don’t regard myself as a star, by any means.

“It’s a tough profession, and it’s taken a lot of baby steps to get to where I am now. I’m constantly learning.”

Steven is now based in Kent, but says he “wouldn’t rule out” moving back to his hometown.

He went on: “I recently took a trip back to Worksop to visit friends, and it made me feel so nostalgic.

“I walked past where the Gateford Hotel and Valley School used to be. Of course, they’ve gone now.

“What struck me is the amount of pubs that have closed down as well, like The Vine and The Ship Inn- both beautiful buildings.

“But I still think it’s a lovely little town. I’m definitely very proud of where I come from, and I’d like to return someday.

“It will always be home to me.”

Asked if he had any advice for budding actors in Worksop, Steven said: “Just tough it out. It’s a difficult career path you’ll have little control over- just keep learning and working on your abilities.”

Apple Tree Yard screens in mid-January on the BBC.