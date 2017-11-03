Workshop used graffiti to teach young people about loan sharks

Young people from Gainsborough area took part in graffiti and drama workshops aimed to teach them about the dangers of loan sharks.

The project was organised by social housing provider Acis, with support from Street Style Surgery and the Illegal Money Savings team. The event took place at the Gainsborough Uphill Community Centre during the October half term.

Ten young people attended the graffiti workshop and five people took part in the drama workshop and performance.

Steph Brocken, from Street Style Surgery, said: “These activities give young people something exciting and fun to do during half term. They can also learn new things that they would not otherwise know about.

“Not all people learn about the dangers of loan sharks in school so it is an important message to get out to people.”

Youngsters painted anti-loan shark messages on Monday and practiced their drama through the week. The young people had to act out a scenario of a loan shark intimidating a victim and show what people can do if they are being harassed by one.

On Friday, they performed their dramas at the Gainsborough Uphill Community Centre which was a huge success with many families and friends watching on.

Andrew Phillips, Communications Assistant at Acis, said: “It was fantastic to see the young people get really engaged in the workshops. They showed strong commitment and made some fantastic art and drama. The aim of the project was to make young people and their families aware of the dangers of loan sharks and I think we managed to achieve this.”

Loan sharks target the most vulnerable people financially and in many cases can intimidate people to get their money.

They will charge people huge interests on loans and will increase costs without telling people.