Woodland Trust adds Clumber’s limes to their records

Volunteers from the Woodland Trust visited Clumber Park in Worksop to record its avenue of lime trees for their Ancient Tree Inventory.

The Iventory is an online encyclopaedia of UK trees with more than 160,000 recorded by members of the public and organisations.

Planted around 1840, the avenue contains more than 2,000 trees.

Kylie Harrison-Mellor, of the trust said: “Clumber Park’s iconic lime avenue is the longest in Europe and adding their details to our inventory provides a valuable record.”