Woman left 'very shaken' after being robbed in Worksop

Police are investigating after a woman was robbed in Worksop.

The victim was walking home on Memorial Avenue after a night out.

She had just passed the memorial, in the direction of Priorswell Road and near the entrance of the Victoria Care Home, when she was approached by a man who threatened her and demanded her mobile phone.

She handed it over to him but when she screamed he threw the phone back to her and ran off towards the Victoria Care Home.

Police said the victim was unhurt but left 'very shaken' by the incident, which happened at 2.20am on Saturday, August 26.

The suspect was described as white, about 5ft 6in tall and wearing a black hooded jacket with the hood up and dark bottoms. He had a local accent.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 91 of August 26, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.