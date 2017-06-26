Woman hurled brick at Sutton man’s window for money owed

A woman who tried to smash a Sutton man’s window because he owed her money, knew she “could have resolved things differently”, a court heard.

Siobahn MacGregor hurled the brick at the window of an address on East Street, just after midnight, on June 7, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

“The victim watched her on CCTV motion with a brick and then heard the sound of smashing glass,” he said.

“He had received text messages earlier from her earlier in the evening threatening to break his windows, but he didn’t let her in.

“She told police: “I haven’t done anything. You can’t prove a f****** thing.”” said Mr Hollett.

“But then she added: “I smashed his f****** window. He deserved it. He owes me money.””

MacGregor, 28, of Lingmell Close, Gamston, admitted criminal damage when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Kate Seal, mitigating, said: “She knows she could have resolved this matter differently.”

She said MacGregor had recently received brain surgery for a degenerative condition of the spinal cord.

District judge Andrew Meachin said: “You did it the wrong way. The gentleman may well have owed you money but you don’t throw a brick through his window.”

She was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Compensation was not awarded because police did not provide a figure for the damage.