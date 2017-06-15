Woman hospitalised after incident in Worksop last night

A woman was taken to hospital with a leg injury after an incident in Worksop last night which resulted in a main town centre area being cordoned off.

Nottinghamshire Police attended the incident in Park Street at 6pm on Wednesday to reports a woman had been assaulted.

A police cordon was set-up at the top of Bridge Street and people were asked to avoid the area.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 6pm yesterday (Wednesday 14 July 2017) to reports of a woman found with a leg injury in Worksop.

“Officers responded to the incident in Park Street after the victim reported she had been assaulted. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was later discharged.

“We have spoken to an individual regarding the incident and are not looking for anyone else.”