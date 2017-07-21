Woman cut from overturned car on A1 near Blyth

Have your say

A woman had to be cut from her car after it overturned on the A1 near Blyth.

Firefighters from Worksop and Edlington in South Yorkshire received the call at 2.08pm today (Friday, July 21).

On arrival they found a car that had overturned on the carriage way but was back on four wheels.

One woman was trapped so firefighters used hydraulic cutting spreading gear to extricate her, before leaving her in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Officers then made the scene safe before leaving at 2.42pm.