Woman attacked in Worksop park after she stopped to help 'unconcious' man

A woman was attacked and robbed of her new mobile phone in a Worksop park after she stopped to help a man who appeared to be unconcious.

The woman was walking home through The Canch park in Cheapside at around 3.20pm on Thursday August 10 having just purchased a new Samsung mobile phone.

She saw three men drinking on a bench and another man lying on the ground who appeared to be unconscious.

She stopped to help him but was struck from behind. When she awoke, her mobile phone was gone.

There is no description of the offender, however, the three men are described as white, between 30 and 40 years-old and were wearing t-shirts and jogging bottoms.

If you have any information that could help, please call us on 101 quoting incident 495 of 10 August.