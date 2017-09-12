Woman arrested after serious pub assault

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward after a woman was seriously assaulted in Worksop.

The assault happened at around 11.50pm on 9 September in Carlton Road at the Vine Public House. A 54 year woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

Officers are urging anyone with any information that could help the on-going investigation to call 101, quoting incident number 945 of 9 September 2017.