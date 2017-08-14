Wizards and witches took over Marshall’s Yard for Harry Potter themed event

There were cries of ‘Expelliarmus’ in Marshall’s Yard when wizards and witches turned up for a Harry Potter themed event as one of the two Fun Friday events.

Visitors were able to make their own Harry Potter wand within the craft stall and there was also a free face painter and balloon modeller to keep everyone entertained.

Harry Potter music was played and the stores even got involved by dressing up as either Harry Potter characters or superheroes.

Centre manager, Alison Hall, said: “The idea was to bring something fun and free for the kids to do this school holidays to the Yard and also, via donations from the parents and shoppers, raise some funds for the Scotter Ward palliative care unit at John Coupland Hospital.

“The stalls had a steady crowd of people round them for the full three hours and it was great to see mini Harry Potter’s walking round the Yard with their wands.”

The next Fun Friday will take place on Friday, August 25, where Poppy Troll will be welcomed to the Yard for some singing, dancing and more balloon modelling and face painting.

Also at the weekend at Marshall’s Yard they wound back the clock to host special sessions of swing and social dancing to complement the August Farmers’ and Craft Market.

Back by popular demand, The Blitz Dancers returned to Gainsborough for a special performance.

Husband and Wife team Andrew and Sandra Robinson provided a dazzling display of vintage dancing to 1930s and 1940s music.

Dressed to the nines this talented duo took to the floor within the fountain area of Marshall’s Yard to show shoppers how it’s done first and then encouraged them to join in for a dance.

Alison added: “The Blitz dancers were extremely well received in May when they first performed on the centre.”