WIN Paw Patrol Live tickets

The delightful pups of hit children’s TV show PAW Patrol will be at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next month – and thanks to our latest competition your family could be there.

PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue brings the show’s familiar catchphrase, No job is too big, no pup is too small, to the stage.

When Mayor Goodway goes missing during the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race, the pups come to the rescue.

Families can join Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest for the show’s first tour in the UK and Ireland.

The show is set to engage audiences with Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach which brings the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage with their vehicles and packs.

The performance features music, dance and an original script and visually transports families to PAW Patrol locations such as Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s farm and Jake’s Mountain.

For your chance to win, send your answer to the following question, along with your name and phone number to steve.eyley@jpress.co.uk with Paw Patrol in the subject line.

Which of the following is a pup in the Paw Patrol?

Is it a), Rocky , b) Rex, or c) Rover?

The closing date for entries is noon on Wednesday, August 2.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. See www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition for terms and conditions.

Two winners will each win a family ticket, with up to five tickets per bundle, to the show on Wednesday, August 9, at 4.30pm.

See the show at Motorpoint Arena, on August 9, at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 4.30pm. Tickets are priced between £16.80 and £39.20 – visit motorpointarenanottingham.com