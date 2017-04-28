WIN county show family ticket

The countdown is on to the fabulous Nottinghamshire County Show — and you could be there thanks to this free and easy-to-enter giveaway.

The show will feature hundreds of animals from across the country – including some of the best cattle, sheep, goats and pigs – alongside majestic horse events, including national level show-jumping and heavy horses.

There will also be a fabulous array of attractions suitable for the whole family.

And we have teamed up with the show organisers to bring our readers the chance to win one of two family tickets to the event, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14, at Newark Showground.

The event promises to be a fantastic family day out.

In the countryside area at the showground, there will be a full timetable on both the Saturday and Sunday – including informative and amusing gun-dog and birds of prey demonstrations, while Broke FMX will be performing spectacular stunts in the main ring.

The show offers a jam-packed day out with lots to see and do and this year there will be a fabulous collection of big, bright, new machinery, including tractors, with more than 30 agricultural machinery stands to visit.

All ages will have fun at the Inspire Shows watching co-free running routines in the George Stevenson Exhibition Hall with runners flipping and leaping through the air.

And when it is time for a bite to eat, take advantage of the ample refreshment outlets serving light snacks and hot drinks as well as hot lunches with wine.

