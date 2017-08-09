WIN! A FULL wedding photography package worth £700 in this week’s Worksop Guardian

Have your say

The Guardian has teamed up with Robyn Wilson Photography to give one lucky couple the chance to win a FREE wedding photography package- worth more than £700.

If you’re on the hunt for a wedding photographer this fantastic prize, offering full, professional coverage of your special day, is well worth entering.

Buy this week's Guardian for details on how to enter.

Specialising in weddings, commercial and outdoor portraiture photography, Robyn is an experienced photographer with a friendly, personal approach that puts her customers at ease.

And no need to be disheartened if you’re not the winner- Robyn is still offering 20 per cent off to ANY Guardian readers who enter the competition, pending a full booking.

You can find details on how to enter in this week’s Guardian, out Friday and in selected shops Thursday evening.

WHAT YOU WILL WIN:

A pre-wedding consultation with Robyn

Pre-wedding photoshoot at a location of your choice (normally done at the wedding venue)

Full coverage of your day including wedding preparation, arrival at ceremony and ceremony, family and group photos, personal bride and groom photos, reception, cake cutting and first dance

All raw images taken and 400 edited images on a USB stick for you to use as you wish