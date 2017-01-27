Wildlife Trust celebrates new postcode lottery funding

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust has again received funding from the People’s Postcode Lottery for its woodland wildlife experiences for children and families.

During the People’s Postcode Lottery annual charity gala it was announced that £66.3 million was awarded to charities and good causes in 2016.

Nottinghamshireshire Wildlife Trust is one of 69 charities that benefitted from this funding in with £50,000 received in 2016 alone.

The charity gala was heldd in Edinburgh and celebrated the phenomenal achievements of charities working across Great Britain and internationally that are supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The event was attended by HRH Prince Charles, Sir David Attenborough, broadcaster Dermot Murnghan and TV presenter Fiona Philips.

Entertainment on the night was provided by Mica Paris and Soul Nation.

Lynn Victor, education and community manager at Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said: “The feedback from those children, schools and parents who benefitted from attending our woodland workshops during 2016 has been unprecedented.

“It shows that getting children into the outdoors can develop their characters and builds team spirit where otherwise there had been challenges.”

Rob Fitzsimons, chief executive of the trust, added: “We are delighted that further funding has been approved for delivery during 2017 thanks to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

“The trust can now roll out a new programme of activity across a wider range of activities and build on the learnings from last year.

“The trust aims to work with a diverse group of children and their families this year across the county including at our two visitor centres.”

Clara Govier, head of charities at the People’s Postcode Lottery, commented: “Our gala is such a special time in the People’s Postcode Lottery calendar.

“We come together and celebrate the incredible amount of money raised by our players and the fantastic work carried out by the supported charities as a result of the support.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the incredible support of our players and thank them for their funding.”

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust sessions during 2017 will be held at the Attenborough Nature Centre, Idle Valley Nature Reserve near Retford and also selected sites across the county.

For more information about the outdoor sessions provided by the trust, got to www.nottinghamshirewildlife.org