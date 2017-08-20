What not to say in a job interview

Let’s face it, job interviews are nervy affairs, no matter what job you are going for.

If you aren’t prepared or you aren’t careful, it’s easy to blurt out the wrong thing – which can ultimately scupper your chances.

New research from CV-Library, the UK’s leading independent job board, has found that a whopping 87.4 per cent of workers think there are certain questions you should avoid asking in an interview if you want to get the job.

The research, which quizzed 1,200 UK workers on interview preparation techniques, found that over three quarters (79.3 per cent) of professionals will prepare questions in advance of an interview, with 92.3 per cent stating that they try to ask a question in every job interview they attend.

When asked what questions have jeopardised their chances of bagging a job in the past, candidates revealed the following: “What does your company do?” (53 per cent); “How often do you give your employees a pay-rise?” (52.9 per cent); “Will I have to work long hours?” (50.3 per cent); “How much will I get paid?” (49.8 per cent); and “Do you offer sick pay?” (45.4 per cent).

Other responses included asking how much holiday they will receive (25.5 per cent) and who the company’s market competitors are (14.5 per cent).

Furthermore, the majority (54.7 per cent) of professionals think it is appropriate to ask 3-5 questions, while 33.4 per cent would ask 1-2 and 9.2 per cent 6-10.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, said: “It’s always good to turn up to an interview armed with appropriate questions to ask and you should always note them down in case you have a mind blank half way through.

“Not only will this show you’re well prepared, it also demonstrates that you have a genuine interest in the company and the opportunity to work there.

“Unfortunately, questions around money and working hours can often touch a nerve with potential employers, as it could suggest that you’re not actually interested in the role itself and the work you’ll be doing.

“That’s not to say you can’t ask about the package the company is offering it’s just important that you phrase it in the right way.”