What caused the huge factory fire in Worksop?

Firefighters have revealed what caused a huge fire at a factory in Worksop.

The blaze, which began around 3pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 19) off Sandy Lane, sent a “thick, black and accrid” smoke across the town which could be seen as far as Mansfield and Sheffield.

Notts Fire say the incident occurred after heaps of “plastic shreddings” and other products outside MBA Polymers Factory caught fire.

At its peak, there were 55 firefighters from across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire battling the blaze in 27C heat.

The fire is now out, but firefighters say there may still be some congestion on Sandy Lane and the surrounding area.

Residents are also asked to close doors and windows if they spot any lingering smoke.