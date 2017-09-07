West Lindsey District Council’s defibrillator scheme shortlisted for national award

West Lindsey District Council has been shortlisted for a national award for installing 30 life-saving defibrillators across the district.

The council has been shortlisted in the Public Sector Organisation of the Year category after being nominated by the charity LIVES at the UK Heart Safe Awards.

Chairman of the council’s Prosperous Communities Committee, Coun Sheila Bibb, said: “It is wonderful that LIVES nominated us for our work to provide community accessible defibrillators across West Lindsey. So far 30 defibrillators have been installed in locations across the district, and there are plans to install a further 20 in the coming months.

“Having access to a nearby defibrillator can greatly reduce the amount of time it takes to administer lifesaving support. They give the best possible chance for someone to survive until medical services arrive.”