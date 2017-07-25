West Lindsey District Council in the running for prestigious award

Have your say

West Lindsey District Council is in the running for a prestigious award after being named as a finalists in the APSE service awards 2017.

The awards are designed to recognise excellence in local government frontline services across the UK and are open to all local authorities and their public sector partners.

This year, the awards include 22 categories covering the vast majority of local services.

In order to be shortlisted, finalists had to demonstrate that they are actively implementing innovative ideas, supporting continuous improvement, and developing new strategies to deliver local services.

Paul O’Brien, APSE Chief Executive, said: “Local government is currently facing many challenges, and the road ahead remains uncertain.

“These awards highlight that local councils are still determined to offer their communities excellent local services through developing exciting, innovative projects and new ways of working.

“These finalists are a credit to their councils and their communities and should be proud of their excellent achievements.”

The council is one of eight authorities who have been selected as finalists for the Commercialisation and Entrepreneurship Initiative.

The local authority bought SureStaff Lincs Limited, a recruitment company, which not only made good business sense to satisfy a need for temporary staffing for the council, it was also an opportunity to secure work for West Lindsey residents.

The benefits are noticeable both to the council and other business clients. Staff can be immediately mobilised and with shorter distance to travel than if they were sourced from outside the area, businesses can be assured their needs can be met in a timely manner.

There is a strong potential to grow the company, and its mantra of ‘local jobs for local people’ is closely aligned to the council’s ambitions.

Leader of the Council, Coun Jeff Summers said: “We are delighted to be named a finalist in the APSE awards.

“Buying SureStaff Lincs Limited was a major step forward for the council and it is a decision we are thrilled with.

“SureStaff is a well-known and respected company which has been trading locally for ten years.

“It means we can continue to deliver best value services to council tax payers whilst investing in local business and supporting local people into employment.

“The council has strong foundations and will continue to develop its trading potential.

The winners of the service awards will be announced in Oxford at the Apse Annual Seminar on Thursday, September 7

Sean Hanson, Chief Executive of Local Partnerships, will be speaking at the Annual Seminar 2017, discussing localised industrial strategies that work for local economies.

The APSE Annual Seminar 2017 is taking place on Wednesday, September 6, and Thursday, September 7.

For the latest news on West Lindsey District Council visit: www.west-lindsey.gov.uk or follow @WestLindseyDC on Twitter.