Welbeck Farm Shop celebrates ten year anniversary

The Welbeck Farm Shop near Worksop is celebrating its ten year milestone as a hub for artisan food.

This is a period that has seen the shop, located on the Welbeck Estate, win many local and national awards- most recently FARMA’s Farm Butcher of the Year.

The Welbeck Farm Shop are celebrating its ten year anniversary

Staff have put their success down to low food miles, non-industrialised food production and rigorous taste testing, earning a reputation as one of the country’s top farm shops.

Oliver Stubbins, Welbeck Farm Shop general manager, said: “Everything we sell is taste-tested by the people who work here. If it isn’t the best we have ever tried, we don’t stock it.

“There’s a real commitment to high quality food production, with much of it sourced from local producers to reduce food miles and sold loose by our expert staff over the counter, to reduce both food and packaging waste.

“We want to inspire other artisan food producers and play our part as a supporter and retailer of their foods.

“We have met so many fantastic people over the last 10 years and have lots of very loyal customers and suppliers, with more local suppliers than ever before.”

When it opened in 2006, the farm shop sold a selection of artisan foods, with many from local producers, as a means of supporting the strong food heritage in the area.

It’s a tradition that continues today with a much bigger selection and two thirds of the shop’s product range sourced from, or prepared at, the Welbeck estate.

The Farm Shop is joined by a wide range of other businesses focussed on artisan food, including Stichelton Cheese, Welbeck Dairy raw milk, the Welbeck Bakehouse breads, Welbeck Abbey Brewery ales and the School of Artisan Food.

UPCOMING FESTIVAL

A four-day food festival running from today until Monday, October 17 will offer 10 per cent off all food and drink, apart from the Farm Shop’s raw milk range.

There will also be the opportunity to taste many of the farm shop’s award-winning products including breads, chocolates, craft ales, cheese and butchery.

Mr Stubbins added: “We’re making a one-metre long chocolate cake to cut on the 17th and want to share this special occasion with those who we have built such a great rapport with over the years.”

“We’ve also got British Game Week coming up from November 20-24 whem we’ll have partridge, pheasant and venison, all sourced from the estate.” British Game Week overlaps with Welbeck’s Christmas Art and Food Market, running in the Courtyard from November 25-27.

For more information visit https://www.welbeckfarmshop.co.uk

CAPTIONS:

nwgu welbeck farm shop ra 1: The shop is located on the Welbeck Estate, close to the Harley Gallery.

nwgu welbeck farm shop(7): The Welbeck Farm Shop has won awards at local and national level.

nwgu welbeck farm shop ra 7: Breads from the Artisan bakery.

nwgu welbeck farm shop(5): Butcher Ron Limb joined the team at Welbeck ten years ago.

nwgu welbeck farm shop ra 8: Staff member with the farm shop’s famous Stichelton cheese.