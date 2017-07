The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East Midlands today (Thursday, July 6).

Thunderstorms will develop across parts of England and Wales before clearing by early Friday.

While these storms may miss many places, where they do develop intense downpours are likely, bringing the threat of sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses.

Lightning and hail may be additional hazards.

The warning is in place until 2am tomorrow.