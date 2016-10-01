WEATHER: Temperatures drop as October arrives

Autumn temperatures will finally put in an appearance this weekend as October arrives.

Although it is expected to remain dry for most of Saturday and Sunday, the temperatures will only reach up to about 14c maximum, which is around average for this time of year.

Saturday will remain largely cloudy with a slight threat of rain later in the evening.

However, prolonged sunny spells are forecast for Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to be slightly higher at the start of the week with no rain forecast at the moment.