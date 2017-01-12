WEATHER: Rain and hill snow followed by ice

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today Thursday, January 12 is for rain and hill snow in the south and icy conditions tonight.

Cloud, rain and hill snow will move up from the west today.

Rain may turn to snow to some lower levels this afternoon, most likely in the south of the region. Feeling cold. Maximum Temperature 5 °C. There will be further sleet and snow showers tonight, with possibly a spell of more widespread coastal rain, sleet and snow moving southwards towards the end of the night. Icy conditions for many. Minimum Temperature -5 °C.