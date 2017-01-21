Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Saturday January 21

Morning fog patches will slowly lift and it will become cloudier this afternoon.

Today will be frosty at first, with fog patches dispersing only slowly through the morning to give some sunshine. Cloud will spread westwards through the afternoon, but remaining mostly dry. Feeling cold despite light winds. Maximum Temperature 5 °C.

Tonight will be rather cloudy initially, however cloud breaks likely to develop, and this will allow a patchy frost and some fog patches to form. Minimum Temperature -1 °C.

There will be variable cloud through Sunday and some isolated wintry showers possible over the Peak District, but there will also be some bright or sunny periods. Light winds but cold. Maximum Temperature 5 °C.