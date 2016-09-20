Weather for the East Midlands: Tuesday September 20

Today will have a cloudy start with some hill fog, especially across across eastern parts where there will be some rain during the morning. Drier, brighter conditions developing through the day, but still a risk of a few sharp showers in the east. Maximum Temperature 18 °C.

Tonight any showers will die away through the evening. Some clear spells developing overnight, allowing some isolated mist, fog or hill fog patches to form. Turning chilly in rural areas. Minimum Temperature 10 °C.

Tomorrow early mist or fog patches will lift and clear during the morning with some sunny spells developing. A few showers are possible during the afternoon and evening though. Maximum Temperature 19 °C.