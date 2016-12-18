WEATHER ALERT: Fog warning for East Midlands

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning of fog for the East Midlands.

The warning - which was issued shortly before 2pm - comes into force at 4pm this afternoon and will stay in place until 10am tomorrow morning.

A ‘yellow’ warning level indicates residents should ‘be aware’ that bad weather is likely and may affect them.

The Met Office says areas of fog will form again this evening, possibly becoming quite widespread for a time and again locally dense.

They advise people to be aware of potential delays and hazardous driving conditions.

By Monday morning, they say some improvement may take place, as thicker cloud edges in from the east.