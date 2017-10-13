WATCH Blyth, Scrooby and Ranskill churches fantastic video to find new priest

Blyth, Scrooby and Ranskill churches have launched a fantastic social media appeal to find a new priest.

Reverend Kate Bottley, star of Gogglebox and Celebrity MasterChef, left the parish last September and now church-goers have produced this video in order to try and find a suitable replacement.

The video has been viewed by almost 10,000 people on the social networking site Facebook.

To apply for the role, visit here.