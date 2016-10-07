Warning issued over cowboy cold-callers offering guttering work

A warning has been issued to residents following reports that cowboy cold-callers are operating in the area.

Trading standards said two vulnerable residents have been targeted by the bogus men who claimed the house owners’ guttering needed work.

In both cases, large sums of cash were demanded up front and in one case guttering was removed and fascias damaged.

Both residents were persuaded to go to the bank to obtain cash.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire County Council’s Trading Standards team, said: “We never recommend employing a trader based on a cold call and we urge residents to be particularly wary of traders who knock at your door claiming that you need building work carrying out.

“If you are considering having work carried out on your property we suggest obtaining three quotes from reputable traders before entering into a contract.”

“A reputable trader will never ask you to go to the bank for payment and we strongly advise residents to refuse such a request.”