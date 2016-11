Officers are appealing for information about a Notts man who is wanted in relation to a breach of his bail conditions.

Robert Storer, 42, was arrested and charged with three commercial burglaries and an attempted burglary of a house.

Storer’s last known address was in Lancastrian Way, Worksop but also has links in the Retford area.

If you know where Robert is or if you have any information please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.