Voting opens for North Notts regional business plan

Amid all the other election activity, voting is now open to decide if North Nottinghamshire should form a Business Improvement District.

Ballot papers have been sent to businesses across Worksop, Retford, Harworth, Tuxford and the surrounding area, and they are being urged to vote in favour of the initiative before Tuesday, May 16.

Bassetlaw District Council spokesman Dave Armiger said: “The council is fully supportive of the North Notts BID proposals.

“This private sector-led scheme will help to improve the area, making it a great place for residents, visitors and business owners and will complement and expand on the existing services that the council currently offer.”

A yes vote would mean £3.2million is made available over five years through a new levy on local businesses.

The funding would be used for additional business support, improved business and community safety, retaining local talent and offering unique visitor experiences.

North Nottinghamshire Place Board spokesman Sally Gillborn said: “This is our chance to become the UK’s first ever area-wide BID, giving a real competitive advantage to all of our business sectors.”

For more information, visit www.votewin.co.uk.