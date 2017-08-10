Volunteers install second defibrillator in West Stockwith

Another potentially life saving defibrillator is now in place in West Stockwith, located outside the front door of the Waterfront Inn in the Bassetlaw village.

The Public Access Defibrillator (PAD), which can be used to shock the heart of a cardiac arrest victim, was funded by donations and grants from North Notts Lions Club, West Stockwith Parish Council, Five Villages First Responders and Coun Hazel Brand.

The local voluntary Five Villages First Responders (FVFR) team have installed 17 such defibrillators within the local area over past three years.

All the defibrillators in the area are logged by East Midlands Ambulance Service on their computer system, and if a 999 call happens nearby and one of the defibrillators is required, the 999 ambulance operator will give instructions to the caller, telling them that there is a defibrillator nearby and the code to open the cabinet.

Further free sessions which include how to perform CPR and how to use a defibrillator will be held in Misterton and West Stockwith soon.

For more details visit the website www.fvfr.co.uk, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fivevillagesfirstresponders or email contact@fvfr.co.uk