Violent Worksop drug thief turned his life around “100%”

A Worksop man was high on heroin, MDMA and mephedrone when he stole from Farmfoods in a bid to buy more drugs, a court heard.

A barechested Tony Matkin, 27, was also drunk and on cocaine when he punched a man in the face during a fracas on Gateford Road in the town.

He admitted theft and using threatening behaviour and words when he appeared before Mansfield magistrates in October, but the court deferred sentencing until Thursday, December 15, to see if he could improve his behaviour.

Magistrate Dennis Banner told Matkin: “This is one of the best reports we have read for a couple of years. Since June and July you have turned your life around 100 per cent.”

The court heard he stole £70 from Farmfoods, on June 14, but had since repaid the superstore.

“He was taking a cocktail of drugs and wasn’t thinking straight,” said Neil Hollett, prosecuting,

“He wanted to raise some money to buy more drugs.”

Matkin, of Park Street, punched a man “with significant force” after police were called to a brawl on Gateford Road, on July 24.

“He began to run but was arrested when he returned,” said Mr Hollett. “His victim didn’t provide any details so he was charged with threatening behaviour.

“He told police he wouldn’t have acted like that if he had been sober and not under the influence of drugs.”

Matkin owed £1,256 in outstanding fines.

He was given a 12 month community order, with 30 days of a rehabilitation activity.

He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 court costs for each case and a victim surcharge of £85.